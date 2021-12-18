Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit of Everest Re. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.14.

RE opened at $266.93 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

