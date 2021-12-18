Excalibur Management Corp Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

