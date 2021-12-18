Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

