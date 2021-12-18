Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO Sells $988,593.75 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

