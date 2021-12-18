FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Cowen from $283.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.36.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.