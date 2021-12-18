FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $238.52, but opened at $251.63. FedEx shares last traded at $258.33, with a volume of 80,587 shares traded.

The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.51.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

