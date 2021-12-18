FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $238.52, but opened at $251.63. FedEx shares last traded at $258.33, with a volume of 80,587 shares traded.
The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.51.
About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
