Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,202. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

