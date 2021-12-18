Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FACA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 14,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,124. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

