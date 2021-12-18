Financial Contrast: Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) & Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dufry has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dufry and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dufry and Jardine Matheson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $2.73 billion 1.46 -$2.68 billion N/A N/A Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.22 -$394.00 million N/A N/A

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dufry and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 5 2 0 2.13 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dufry presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 789.40%. Given Dufry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dufry is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Summary

Dufry beats Jardine Matheson on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

