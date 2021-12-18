First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $305,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

