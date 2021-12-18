First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) versus First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Critical Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Financial and First BanCorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.84 $53.84 million $4.58 9.78 First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.36 $102.27 million $1.20 10.96

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First BanCorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00

First BanCorp. has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.67%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than First Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 31.00% 10.31% 1.31% First BanCorp. 27.97% 12.89% 1.40%

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats First Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

