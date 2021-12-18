First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 27,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,868. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

