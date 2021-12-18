Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $134.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FVRR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.09.

Shares of FVRR opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

