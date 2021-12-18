Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.18 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

