Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDYPY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

