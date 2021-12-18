FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOMC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 18,890,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,357,867. FOMO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

