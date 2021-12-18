Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.23 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $438.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

