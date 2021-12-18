Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,782 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

