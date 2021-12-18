Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 338,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 379,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,129,000 after purchasing an additional 125,480 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.09 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.