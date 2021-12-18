Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,630,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.