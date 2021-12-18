Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 105,611 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 2.70% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

