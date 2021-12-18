Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.