Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 44.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

