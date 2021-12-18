Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,438 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $50.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

