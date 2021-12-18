Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 27,225 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

