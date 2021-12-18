Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE:A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

