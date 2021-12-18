Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,292. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

