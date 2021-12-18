Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

