Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

