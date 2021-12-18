FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for ENI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

E stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

