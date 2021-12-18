FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

