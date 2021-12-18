FY2022 EPS Estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19).
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.63 million.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.
