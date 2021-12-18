FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park National in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRK opened at $133.35 on Friday. Park National has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

