FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.