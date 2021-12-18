Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 754,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

