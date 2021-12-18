Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $472.52.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.03. Generac has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

