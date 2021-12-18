Generac (NYSE:GNRC) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Head to Head Contrast

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45% Generac 15.52% 37.32% 16.39%

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regal Rexnord and Generac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00 Generac 0 1 18 0 2.95

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Generac has a consensus price target of $473.68, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Generac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Generac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.76 $189.30 million $6.47 24.92 Generac $2.49 billion 9.07 $349.33 million $8.24 43.38

Generac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Generac beats Regal Rexnord on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

