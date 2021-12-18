General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $202.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

