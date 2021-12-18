General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

