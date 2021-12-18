Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.52. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

