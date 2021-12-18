Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,636. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

