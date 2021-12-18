George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TSE:WN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

