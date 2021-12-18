GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Barclays upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,613.40 ($21.32) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.47). The firm has a market cap of £81.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,521.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.