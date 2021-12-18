GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,443. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. It operates through the following segments: Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. AngioSoma also develops Liprostin for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.