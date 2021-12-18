Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

