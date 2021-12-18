GoNetwork (GOT) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $144,121.83 and approximately $24,960.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.56 or 0.99618258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00960806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

