Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

