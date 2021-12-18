Good Life Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

