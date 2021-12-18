Good Life Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $214.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average is $207.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

