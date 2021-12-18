Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

